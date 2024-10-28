Rethinking School Year Repeats: A Fresh Perspective

As Australian schools approach the end of the academic year, many students face their final assessments. For some, these results may highlight serious gaps in skills, stemming from factors such as illness or teacher shortages. Families might question if repeating the year is necessary.

Current research suggests that the practice of repeating a school year can be detrimental to a student's social and emotional growth. While it intends to help them 'catch up', it may result in reduced motivation and engagement, affecting their academic progress.

Instead, parents are encouraged to explore underlying issues like learning difficulties or personal problems. Maintaining communication with schools, understanding age-related learning curves, seeking specific help from teachers, and considering tutoring options are recommended strategies to support struggling students.

(With inputs from agencies.)