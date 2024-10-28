Left Menu

Rethinking School Year Repeats: A Fresh Perspective

Repeating a school year, although common in some countries, is generally discouraged due to its negative impact on students' social and emotional well-being. Instead, understanding the root causes of academic struggles and employing alternative strategies, like specialized help or tutoring, can more effectively support students.

As Australian schools approach the end of the academic year, many students face their final assessments. For some, these results may highlight serious gaps in skills, stemming from factors such as illness or teacher shortages. Families might question if repeating the year is necessary.

Current research suggests that the practice of repeating a school year can be detrimental to a student's social and emotional growth. While it intends to help them 'catch up', it may result in reduced motivation and engagement, affecting their academic progress.

Instead, parents are encouraged to explore underlying issues like learning difficulties or personal problems. Maintaining communication with schools, understanding age-related learning curves, seeking specific help from teachers, and considering tutoring options are recommended strategies to support struggling students.

