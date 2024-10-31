Germany Closes Iranian Consulates, Relations Strained
Germany announced the closure of all Iranian consulates within its borders following the execution of German-Iranian national Jamshid Sharmahd. This move puts additional strain on the already tense relations between Berlin and Tehran.
Germany is intensifying its diplomatic stance by closing all Iranian consulates within its territory. The decision follows the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, a German-Iranian national, signaling escalating tensions between the two nations.
Foreign ministry officials described the current state of affairs between Berlin and Tehran as under 'extreme' strain following the execution. The announcement comes as Germany aims to underscore its protest against Iran's recent actions.
Notably, while consulates will be shut, Germany is allowing the Iranian embassy in Berlin to remain operational. This move accompanies Germany's previous actions, including recalling its ambassador and summoning Iran's charge d'affaires, highlighting the country's strong disapproval of the execution.
