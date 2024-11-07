JGU's IoE Recognition Challenged: Student's AI Plagiarism Sparks Legal Drama

Sonipat, Haryana: Jindal Global University, a prestigious Institution of Eminence, is at the center of a legal controversy following allegations of academic misconduct by a student.

Kaustubh Shakkarwar, a law student, was reported for using 88% AI-generated content in an examination, a violation of UGC regulations. The incident has ignited debates on academic integrity and the use of artificial intelligence.

Shakkarwar's challenge of the university's actions has been met with criticism for potentially undermining judicial propriety. Meanwhile, JGU stands by its enforcement of academic honesty and plans to report the issue to relevant authorities.

