Pioneering Collaboration: ABB and NAMTECH Revolutionize Robotics Education

In a significant move to bridge the education gap in automation, ABB Robotics has teamed up with the New Age Makers' Institute of Technology (NAMTECH) to establish a School of Robotics in India. This initiative aims to advance robotics skills and bolster industry integration within the country's burgeoning manufacturing sector.

Subrata Karmakar, President of Robotics & Discrete Automation Division at ABB India, emphasized the importance of high-quality engineering education in shaping the future workforce. The collaboration is expected to equip students with the necessary skills to thrive in the evolving era of automation, ultimately supporting the growth of India's manufacturing industry.

NAMTECH's Director General, Arun Kumar Pillai, highlighted that India's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' sees the robotics sector as pivotal for creating a globally competitive talent pool. The institute is structured around multiple schools with international academic partnerships, fostering next-gen technologies, sustainability, and management principles to cultivate a robust engineering workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)