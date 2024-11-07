Global Milestone: Universidade Catolica Timorense's First International MBBS White Coat Ceremony

Chennai, November 7, 2024 - A historic event unfolded at The Music Academy, Chennai, as Universidade Catolica Timorense hosted its first international White Coat Ceremony on November 5, 2024. This ceremony marked a pivotal milestone for the MBBS Batch of 2024-2025, officially ushering in the clinical phase of their medical training.

The event gathered students from diverse international backgrounds, their families, and distinguished guests, underscoring the university's commitment to global excellence in medical education. Notably, Mr. Francisco Dionisio Fernandes from the Embassy of Timor-Leste emphasized the event's significance as a symbol of international collaboration.

Esteemed figures like Dr. Seyed Abdul Cader and Mr. Praveen Gajera graced the occasion, highlighting professionalism and commitment in healthcare. Dr. Raja Thangappan celebrated the role of hard work and compassion in medicine while applauding Timor-Leste's compliance with international standards. The ceremony concluded with an oath and the Indian National Anthem, setting a hopeful tone for aspiring medical professionals.

(With inputs from agencies.)