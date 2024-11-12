Revolutionizing Education Infrastructure: Beyond Brick and Mortar
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized that education infrastructure transcends physical structures, urging a focus on innovation, multidisciplinary research, and academic leadership for global education leadership. The national workshop aims to propel NEP 2020, fostering collaboration among stakeholders to build a competitive, inclusive education system.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 15:01 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan emphasized on Tuesday that education infrastructure encompasses more than just physical buildings, calling for innovative strategies and leadership in education.
Addressing a national workshop on higher and technical education, Pradhan urged academic leaders to align curriculum with industry demands, strengthen public universities, and promote research and innovation to tackle global challenges.
The workshop, featuring 14 technical sessions, focuses on NEP 2020 implementation and encourages creating a collaborative, globally competitive education system in India.
