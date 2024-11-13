Mission Kamyab: Revolutionizing JEE and NEET Prep in Surat

In Surat, Gujarat, a new educational initiative promises to elevate the dreams of aspiring engineers and doctors. De Mentoren Institution and G.D. Goenka International School have launched Mission Kamyab, an innovative program targeting competitive exams like JEE and NEET.

The program, powered by Anand Kumar of Super 30 fame, integrates rigorous coaching with school curriculums, removing financial barriers by offering scholarships to the top 40 students.

With its holistic approach, Mission Kamyab strives to not only prepare South Gujarat's youth for examinations but also inspire lifelong learning and growth, making academic success more accessible.

