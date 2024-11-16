West Bengal Tablet Scheme Scam: 27 FIRs Lodged, 13 Arrested

The West Bengal Police have intensified their crackdown on the ongoing tablet scheme scandal, with two additional arrests and 27 FIRs filed, as revealed by a high-ranking police official on Saturday.

The scam has ensnared 1,911 out of 16 lakh students from state-run schools, who fell prey to cyber deceit connected to the 'Taruner Swapno' initiative. This state government scheme aims to allot Rs 10,000 to each Class 10 and 12 student for purchasing tablets.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) has been formed to meticulously investigate the case and pinpoint the culprits behind this fraudulent operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)