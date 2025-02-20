Left Menu

Rekha Gupta Makes History: Sworn in as Delhi's First Woman Chief Minister in Over Two Decades

Rekha Gupta, a BJP debutant legislator, was sworn in as Delhi's chief minister, marking the party's return to power in the city after 26 years. The ceremony, attended by high-profile guests including Prime Minister Modi, saw Gupta become Delhi’s fourth woman chief minister and the only female in the NDA's current leadership.

Updated: 20-02-2025 12:47 IST
Rekha Gupta
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, Rekha Gupta, a first-time legislator from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was officially sworn in as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Gupta's induction marks a historic return of the BJP to the capital's helm after a long gap of 26 years.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the emblematic Ramlila Ground, saw a show of strength with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders from the BJP, along with National Democratic Alliance (NDA) chief ministers. Notably, Gupta is the fourth woman to hold the office of Chief Minister of Delhi.

Joining Gupta in their new roles were several key BJP figures including Parvesh Verma and Manjinder Singh Sirsa. The Delhi Secretariat awaits its new leaders, as the ceremonial baton passes and a fresh chapter of governance for Delhi begins.

(With inputs from agencies.)

