Kochi Schools Introduce Emoji-Based Evaluation for Young Learners

Gone are the days when progress cards and grades were the sole measures of student performance. Kochi schools are pioneering a new assessment approach by introducing emojis and stars in lieu of traditional marks for Pre-KG to Class 2 students.

Initiated this academic year, many local CBSE schools have implemented this novel system, focusing on evaluating kindergarten to Class 2 children based on activities instead of written exams. Supporters say this change could make feedback more memorable and motivating.

T P Ibrahim Khan, president of the CBSE Management Association, noted this system aims to develop communication skills, active learning, and well-being as part of the New Education Policy. However, official directives to implement it across all schools remain pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)