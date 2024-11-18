Kochi Schools Introduce Emoji-Based Evaluation for Young Learners
Kochi schools are adopting an innovative approach to student assessment by replacing traditional grades with emojis and stars for Pre-KG to Class 2 students. The initiative aims to enhance students' skills and well-being while reducing the pressure of grades, aligning with the New Education Policy.
Gone are the days when progress cards and grades were the sole measures of student performance. Kochi schools are pioneering a new assessment approach by introducing emojis and stars in lieu of traditional marks for Pre-KG to Class 2 students.
Initiated this academic year, many local CBSE schools have implemented this novel system, focusing on evaluating kindergarten to Class 2 children based on activities instead of written exams. Supporters say this change could make feedback more memorable and motivating.
T P Ibrahim Khan, president of the CBSE Management Association, noted this system aims to develop communication skills, active learning, and well-being as part of the New Education Policy. However, official directives to implement it across all schools remain pending.
