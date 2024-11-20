Left Menu

Striking a Chord: Greece's Struggle for Better Pay

Greece faces nationwide strikes as transport and public sector workers protest low wages, demanding better pay amid rising living costs. Despite economic recovery, Greeks struggle with high expenses. Prime Minister Mitsotakis' government promises further wage increases, while unions call for immediate action against the cost-of-living crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 13:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 13:09 IST
Striking a Chord: Greece's Struggle for Better Pay
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Greece experienced a major disruption on Wednesday as transport workers, hospital doctors, school teachers, and construction workers embarked on a nationwide strike. Their demand: higher pay in response to deteriorating living standards.

In the wake of a debt crisis that heavily slashed wages and pensions, Greeks face challenges as their salaries lag behind the European average. Despite economic improvements and raised minimum wages, citizens struggle with the rapid increase in costs of energy, food, and housing.

Protests, organized by GSEE, Greece's largest private sector union, brought attention to the power of oligopolies on skyrocketing commodity prices. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged the situation's seriousness while submitting the final 2025 budget to parliament, aiming for economic growth and higher tax revenues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024