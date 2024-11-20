Striking a Chord: Greece's Struggle for Better Pay
Greece faces nationwide strikes as transport and public sector workers protest low wages, demanding better pay amid rising living costs. Despite economic recovery, Greeks struggle with high expenses. Prime Minister Mitsotakis' government promises further wage increases, while unions call for immediate action against the cost-of-living crisis.
Greece experienced a major disruption on Wednesday as transport workers, hospital doctors, school teachers, and construction workers embarked on a nationwide strike. Their demand: higher pay in response to deteriorating living standards.
In the wake of a debt crisis that heavily slashed wages and pensions, Greeks face challenges as their salaries lag behind the European average. Despite economic improvements and raised minimum wages, citizens struggle with the rapid increase in costs of energy, food, and housing.
Protests, organized by GSEE, Greece's largest private sector union, brought attention to the power of oligopolies on skyrocketing commodity prices. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis acknowledged the situation's seriousness while submitting the final 2025 budget to parliament, aiming for economic growth and higher tax revenues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
