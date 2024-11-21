Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Navodaya: Young Student's Life Cut Short

A female student at a Navodaya school in Madhya Pradesh tragically took her own life. The incident occurred at her hostel. The reason for her actions remains unclear, with no suicide note found. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.

An 18-year-old student at a Navodaya school in Madhya Pradesh took her own life in a tragic incident on Thursday. The occurrence took place within the residential facility in Khandwa district as confirmed by police.

The young woman, a resident of the school hostel in Pandhana town, was discovered by her peers after failing to return from the bathroom. When concerned friends received no response after knocking, they peered through a ventilator to see her hanging from a piece of cloth.

Teachers and students promptly brought her down and rushed her to the hospital where doctors pronounced her dead upon arrival. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause, with authorities finding no suicide note at the scene. The family, from Lakhanpur village, have been notified.

