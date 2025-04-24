Arrests in Murshidabad: A Deep Dive into Recent Communal Clashes

In a significant development, the West Bengal Police have arrested five more individuals alleged to be involved in the Murshidabad riots, bringing the total arrests in the case to 307, according to a senior official on Thursday.

The arrests made on Wednesday across various locations in the district are pivotal to the ongoing investigation into the riots that led to three fatalities and several injuries. A senior officer from the Special Investigative Team pinpointed the direct connections these individuals have to the chaotic events.

In related efforts, authorities are working to extradite the younger son of Ziaul Sheikh, a prime accused, currently detained by Odisha Police. The riots, erupting in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur on April 11 and 12, were ignited by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)