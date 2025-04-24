Arrests in Murshidabad: A Deep Dive into Recent Communal Clashes
The West Bengal Police have apprehended five more individuals suspected of involvement in the Murshidabad riots, raising the total number of arrests to 307. These individuals are linked to the April incidents that resulted in three deaths and numerous injuries. The police continue efforts to pursue leads and arrest additional suspects.
The arrests made on Wednesday across various locations in the district are pivotal to the ongoing investigation into the riots that led to three fatalities and several injuries. A senior officer from the Special Investigative Team pinpointed the direct connections these individuals have to the chaotic events.
In related efforts, authorities are working to extradite the younger son of Ziaul Sheikh, a prime accused, currently detained by Odisha Police. The riots, erupting in Shamsherganj, Suti, Dhulian, and Jangipur on April 11 and 12, were ignited by protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.
