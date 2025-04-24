Supreme Court Sets Dates for Godhra Train Burning Case Final Hearing
The Indian Supreme Court will hold final hearings on May 6 and 7 for appeals related to the 2002 Godhra train burning case. Several convicts and the Gujarat government have filed appeals against the 2017 High Court decision, which commuted death sentences to life imprisonment for 11 individuals.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court is set to conduct the final hearings on May 6 and 7 regarding appeals in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. Justices JK Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal are presiding over the proceedings that involve appeals from the Gujarat government and several convicts.
The tragic incident in 2002 resulted in 59 deaths when a train coach was set ablaze in Godhra, triggering widespread riots across the state. The case made headlines again after the 2017 Gujarat High Court decision, which upheld multiple convictions and changed several death sentences to life imprisonment.
The Gujarat government is seeking death sentences for 11 convicts, a point of contention at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, some convicts have challenged their upheld convictions. The court expects final arguments to be comprehensive, requiring at least two weeks of consideration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Justice Upheld: High Court Confirms Death Penalty for 2013 Dilsukhnagar Blast Convicts
Chakma Council Appeals for Urgent Centre Support
Federal Appeals Court Backs Trump's Mass Worker Firings
Appeals Court Ruling: Trump's CFPB Layoffs Permitted, Abolition Barred
Judiciary Clash: Appeals Court Challenges Trump Administration