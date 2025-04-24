Supreme Court Sets Dates for Godhra Train Burning Case Final Hearing

The Supreme Court is set to conduct the final hearings on May 6 and 7 regarding appeals in the 2002 Godhra train burning case. Justices JK Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal are presiding over the proceedings that involve appeals from the Gujarat government and several convicts.

The tragic incident in 2002 resulted in 59 deaths when a train coach was set ablaze in Godhra, triggering widespread riots across the state. The case made headlines again after the 2017 Gujarat High Court decision, which upheld multiple convictions and changed several death sentences to life imprisonment.

The Gujarat government is seeking death sentences for 11 convicts, a point of contention at the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, some convicts have challenged their upheld convictions. The court expects final arguments to be comprehensive, requiring at least two weeks of consideration.

(With inputs from agencies.)