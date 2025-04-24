China and Kenya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Chapter in Global Partnership

China and Kenya have strengthened their bilateral relations, marking a significant step in the China-Africa partnership. During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto declared their commitment to building an 'all weather' community, emphasizing solidarity and cooperation among developing nations.

Embedded in China's strategic Belt and Road Initiative, Kenya has been a notable beneficiary, receiving Chinese loans for infrastructural projects. These projects include the development of a modern railway from Mombasa to its hinterlands, underscoring China's influence as Kenya's leading bilateral lender.

Both nations have also agreed to enhance military, technological, and economic cooperation while exploring the possibility of direct flights between the countries. This move signals a deepening of ties that could bolster the economies and development agendas of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)