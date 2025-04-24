Left Menu

China and Kenya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Chapter in Global Partnership

China and Kenya announced an elevation in their bilateral relationship during a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto, aiming to foster a resilient China-Africa community. This move intends to reinforce the multilateral system, advocate for inclusive globalisation, and bolster developing countries' interests amid global uncertainties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 12:30 IST
China and Kenya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Chapter in Global Partnership

China and Kenya have strengthened their bilateral relations, marking a significant step in the China-Africa partnership. During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto declared their commitment to building an 'all weather' community, emphasizing solidarity and cooperation among developing nations.

Embedded in China's strategic Belt and Road Initiative, Kenya has been a notable beneficiary, receiving Chinese loans for infrastructural projects. These projects include the development of a modern railway from Mombasa to its hinterlands, underscoring China's influence as Kenya's leading bilateral lender.

Both nations have also agreed to enhance military, technological, and economic cooperation while exploring the possibility of direct flights between the countries. This move signals a deepening of ties that could bolster the economies and development agendas of both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity model uses exposure, not statistics, to predict attacks

6G-ready intrusion detection system uses federated learning to combat IoT attacks

AI in Healthcare: How LLMs are personalizing medicine through genomic analysis

AI can predict arrhythmias, heart failure and more before symptoms appear

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025