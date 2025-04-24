China and Kenya Forge Stronger Ties: A New Chapter in Global Partnership
China and Kenya announced an elevation in their bilateral relationship during a meeting between Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto, aiming to foster a resilient China-Africa community. This move intends to reinforce the multilateral system, advocate for inclusive globalisation, and bolster developing countries' interests amid global uncertainties.
China and Kenya have strengthened their bilateral relations, marking a significant step in the China-Africa partnership. During a meeting in Beijing, Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto declared their commitment to building an 'all weather' community, emphasizing solidarity and cooperation among developing nations.
Embedded in China's strategic Belt and Road Initiative, Kenya has been a notable beneficiary, receiving Chinese loans for infrastructural projects. These projects include the development of a modern railway from Mombasa to its hinterlands, underscoring China's influence as Kenya's leading bilateral lender.
Both nations have also agreed to enhance military, technological, and economic cooperation while exploring the possibility of direct flights between the countries. This move signals a deepening of ties that could bolster the economies and development agendas of both nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue: Strengthening Bilateral Ties and Future Collaboration
Strengthening Bilateral Ties: Ronald Lamola in Senegal for Key Talks
Dubai Summit Highlights Bilateral Ties, Inclusivity, and Global Unity
Taiwan-U.S. Trade Talks: A New Chapter in Economic Cooperation
Strengthening Bilateral Trade: India and Italy Discuss Enhanced Economic Cooperation