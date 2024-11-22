Campus Unrest at Aligarh Muslim University: A Clash of Discipline and Democracy

Nine students of Aligarh Muslim University have been charged with rioting and other offenses following protests for students' union elections' restoration. The administration has initiated disciplinary actions, with some students facing suspensions and campus entry bans, raising concerns about suppressed democratic rights.

The protests reportedly involved sit-ins at the vice-chancellor's residence, and university officials claim certain ex-students instigated peers to disrupt official vehicles. A case was registered, and students face charges under various legal sections.

The AMU Teachers' Association expressed worries over suppressed democratic processes, emphasizing the importance of students' union and faculty representation in councils. The protests emerge from demands for restoring student elections, overdue since 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)