Left Menu

Empowering Students: AI Initiative for Special Needs Communication and Environmental Advocacy

Over 15,600 students from Kerala's Little KITE programme will engage in sub-district camps to develop AI tools aiding children with special needs. Supported by UNICEF, the camps will focus on sign language communication and environmental conservation, featuring interactive platforms and animation films.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 22-11-2024 18:22 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 18:22 IST
Empowering Students: AI Initiative for Special Needs Communication and Environmental Advocacy
  • Country:
  • India

More than 15,600 students in Kerala's Little KITE programme are set to participate in sub-district camps aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence to assist children with special needs.

Organized with UNICEF's backing, the initiative will launch on November 23, as per a recent announcement. It will take place across 260 locations, focusing on creating AI tools to aid communication for children with speech and hearing impairments through sign language.

The programme also incorporates the development of animation films for promoting environmental conservation, with storylines like two birds collaborating to rejuvenate a barren area, highlighting teamwork's role in ecological restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024