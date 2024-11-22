Empowering Students: AI Initiative for Special Needs Communication and Environmental Advocacy

More than 15,600 students in Kerala's Little KITE programme are set to participate in sub-district camps aimed at leveraging artificial intelligence to assist children with special needs.

Organized with UNICEF's backing, the initiative will launch on November 23, as per a recent announcement. It will take place across 260 locations, focusing on creating AI tools to aid communication for children with speech and hearing impairments through sign language.

The programme also incorporates the development of animation films for promoting environmental conservation, with storylines like two birds collaborating to rejuvenate a barren area, highlighting teamwork's role in ecological restoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)