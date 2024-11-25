ILO and Microsoft Launch AI-VIBES Series to Revolutionize Vocational Education in China

On November 5, 2024, the International Labour Organization (ILO) and Microsoft successfully launched the AI-VIBES Series (AI for Vocational Instructors Boosting Education and Skills) through the AI for Better TVET webinar. This initiative, part of the ILO project Quality Apprenticeship and Lifelong Learning in China Phase 2, aims to strengthen the capacity of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) instructors and in-company trainers by integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into skills development practices.

The webinar, attended by nearly 300 participants from diverse sectors, including government bodies, enterprises, TVET institutions, and trade unions, is the first of several capacity-building sessions designed to promote AI understanding and application in vocational training.

Groundbreaking Collaboration

ILO Chief of Skills and Employability Srinivas Reddy commended Microsoft for its unwavering partnership and contributions to advancing digital skills with a lifelong learning framework. “Targeted initiatives like the AI-VIBES Series are essential to fully harness AI’s transformative potential in vocational education and training,” he said in his opening remarks.

Xiaochu Dai, Deputy Director of the ILO Country Office for China and Mongolia, stressed the urgency of equipping trainers with AI competencies. “As AI reshapes skills development globally, it is imperative that we empower educators with tools that improve teaching efficiency and training outcomes,” Dai noted.

Microsoft Asia Lead of Employee Engagement, Crossing Wang, highlighted the broader economic impact of AI, calling the initiative crucial for fostering adaptability in the age of AI. “Promoting AI skills through vocational education ensures that citizens are well-positioned to thrive in the new digital economy,” she stated.

Insightful Keynotes

Mary Kent, Skills and Employability Specialist from the ILO Regional Office for Asia and the Pacific, delivered a comprehensive keynote addressing AI’s transformative impact on skills development. She urged participants to see AI as a collaborative tool and emphasized the importance of cultivating core skills such as analytical thinking to complement technological advances.

Dr. Sanping Li, Senior AI Applied Scientist at Microsoft, shared insights into Generative AI’s practical applications in vocational training. He illustrated how AI could streamline curriculum development, improve daily instructional tasks, and enable personalized learning experiences for students.

A Structured Approach

Building on their global partnership established in 2022, the ILO and Microsoft initiated the AI-VIBES Series in 2024 to address the evolving needs of Chinese TVET educators. The series adopts a phased approach, beginning with knowledge-sharing webinars and progressing to hands-on training workshops and the implementation of Microsoft’s localized AI for Trainers Toolkit. This innovative model aims to empower trainers with the skills needed to integrate AI into their teaching practices effectively.

Long-Term Vision

The Quality Apprenticeship and Lifelong Learning in China – Phase 2 project reflects the ILO’s commitment to advancing vocational education in alignment with global trends. By leveraging AI, the project addresses the growing demand for digital transformation in education and labor markets.

Future sessions in the AI-VIBES Series will expand on topics such as AI ethics, adaptive learning technologies, and strategies for scaling AI adoption across China’s vocational training systems. This initiative exemplifies how targeted partnerships and innovative strategies can prepare educators and workers for a dynamic, AI-driven future.

Impact Beyond Borders

With this initiative, the ILO and Microsoft aim to set a global benchmark for integrating AI into vocational training. The program’s insights and outcomes could serve as a model for other countries seeking to modernize their educational and training systems to meet the demands of Industry 4.0 and beyond.

The AI-VIBES Series reaffirms the role of collaboration in fostering inclusive, future-ready education systems that empower individuals to excel in the evolving digital economy.