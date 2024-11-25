Left Menu

Campus Clash: Professors Exchange Blows at AMU Meeting

Two senior professors at Aligarh Muslim University engaged in a physical altercation during an official meeting, prompting university authorities to consider departmental action. The incident involving Psychology department faculty was captured on video and shared on social media. The conflict reportedly stems from long-standing misunderstandings.

Updated: 25-11-2024 15:41 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:41 IST
In a surprising turn of events at Aligarh Muslim University, two senior faculty members engaged in a physical altercation during an official meeting, leading the university to consider possible departmental action, according to officials.

The altercation, captured on video and circulating on social media, involved Psychology department head Prof Shah Alam and fellow department member Prof SM Khan. The footage shows the two professors trading blows on Sunday.

AMU authorities are investigating the incident, regarded as embarrassing, with a spokesperson indicating the conflict arose from longstanding misunderstandings between the two educators. Official complaints have been made to the university.

