Long-Absconding Khalistani Member Arrested in Punjab

Mangat Singh, a member of a Khalistani group and wanted for over 30 years, was apprehended in Amritsar. He carried a reward for charges including attempted murder under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities Act. His brother, a leader of the banned Khalistan Commando Force, died in 1990.

Updated: 24-04-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 01:15 IST
  • India

A key figure in a Khalistani group, Mangat Singh, who had been evading capture for three decades, was arrested in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday. Officials confirmed his capture, highlighting that Singh had a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head.

The joint operation was carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and officers from the Sahibabad police station. Mangat Singh faces serious charges, including attempted murder, under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act, with an FIR dating back to 1993.

Singh was initially arrested in 1993 but disappeared after being granted bail in 1995. He is also linked to robbery and extortion cases. His brother, Sangat Singh, formerly led the banned Khalistan Commando Force before being killed in a police encounter in 1990.

(With inputs from agencies.)

