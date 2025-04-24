Trade Tensions: Is Relief on the Horizon?

In a bold statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared that current tariff levels between the United States and China cannot sustain. This announcement comes from President Donald Trump's administration, hinting at a potential easing of the trade war that has left global economies uneasy.

The existing tariffs—currently at 145% on Chinese products and 125% on U.S. goods—pose a significant barrier to further trade negotiations. However, no immediate resolution has been offered, keeping economic stakeholders in anticipation. Wall Street, however, welcomed the potential for tariff reductions, evidenced by a rally in U.S. stocks.

Amidst these developments, separate talks to tackle issues like the fentanyl epidemic remain stalled. Meanwhile, European Union ministers and other global economies brace for potential negotiations, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing tariff saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)