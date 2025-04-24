Left Menu

Trade Tensions: Is Relief on the Horizon?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent indicated that the high tariffs between the U.S. and China are unsustainable. Despite some U.S. openness to negotiation, no immediate talks have been signaled. Current tariffs stand at 145% on Chinese goods and 125% on U.S. products; a reduction is essential for progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 01:15 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 01:15 IST
Trade Tensions: Is Relief on the Horizon?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent declared that current tariff levels between the United States and China cannot sustain. This announcement comes from President Donald Trump's administration, hinting at a potential easing of the trade war that has left global economies uneasy.

The existing tariffs—currently at 145% on Chinese products and 125% on U.S. goods—pose a significant barrier to further trade negotiations. However, no immediate resolution has been offered, keeping economic stakeholders in anticipation. Wall Street, however, welcomed the potential for tariff reductions, evidenced by a rally in U.S. stocks.

Amidst these developments, separate talks to tackle issues like the fentanyl epidemic remain stalled. Meanwhile, European Union ministers and other global economies brace for potential negotiations, highlighting the widespread impact of the ongoing tariff saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

Trump Backs Down: Market Reprieve After Powell Tensions

 Global
2
China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

China's Rare Earth Export Curbs Impact Tesla's Robot Production

 Global
3
World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

World Bank's Potent Lending Shift Amid Global Aid Cuts

 Global
4
Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

Elon Musk's Strategic Shift: From Political Engagement to Tesla Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can express emotions: LLMs now simulate feelings with human-like precision

Horticulture enters digital age: AI, automation and smart farming redefine future of cultivation

Smart grids go digital: AI, blockchain and IoT fuel sustainable energy goals

AI-supported learning gains ground as students co-create with ChatGPT

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025