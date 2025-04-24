Left Menu

India-Pakistan Tensions Escalate After Deadly Kashmir Attack

Following a deadly militant attack in Kashmir, India unveiled measures to strain diplomatic ties with Pakistan. Military vigilance was heightened, the Indus Waters Treaty was suspended, and travel links were severed. Pakistan denies support for militants, leading to regional uncertainty and prompting international scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-04-2025 01:19 IST | Created: 24-04-2025 01:19 IST
India announced several measures on Wednesday to strain its diplomatic relations with Pakistan. This move comes in the aftermath of a militant attack in Kashmir that left 26 dead, marking it as the worst civilian attack in India in nearly two decades. Diplomatic ties between the nuclear-armed nations were already tense after historical disagreements over the Kashmir region.

In response, India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and cut off travel links by closing the only land border crossing. The suspension of this treaty, pivotal for water sharing between the two countries, is set to escalate tensions. National officials have highlighted cross-border involvement as a catalyst for the recent security measures.

Pakistan has yet to respond to these actions. The attack has drawn international concern, with claims from groups like The Resistance Front stirring further political complications. As the situation unfolds, the region braces for potential diplomatic and economic impacts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

