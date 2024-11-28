Delhi's 'Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024': Pioneering Educational Assessment
The Delhi government is set to launch 'Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024', a survey assessing educational progress in India as per NEP 2020, involving students from Classes 3, 6, and 9. Scheduled on December 4, it will be conducted in select government and private schools.
- Country:
- India
The upcoming 'Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024' will monitor the educational progress of Indian students, with a direction from the Delhi government targeting Classes 3, 6, and 9. This initiative, in line with NEP 2020, aims for comprehensive educational insights.
The Directorate of Education (DoE) specifies that this survey covers a wide spectrum of schools, including government and private institutions. Guidelines have been issued to ensure a smooth execution. Schools will operate on December 4 without other engagements, with attendance enforced for selected students and staff.
Precise measures, as outlined by the DoE, include completion of specific questionnaires by teachers and heads of schools, participation of observers, and provisions for conducive test environments. Notably, special arrangements will be made for students with special needs to ensure fair assessment experiences.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Parakh
- Rashtriya Sarvekshan
- educational survey
- 2024
- NEP 2020
- schools
- DoE
- students
- assessment
ALSO READ
Trump's New Cabinet: A Glimpse into American Governance Post-2024 Election
Strengthening Ties: VINBAX 2024 Underway in Ambala
Ganga Mahotsav 2024: A Dazzling Tribute to Varanasi's Spiritual Heritage
Global Emissions Surge: The Race Against Climate Change in 2024
John Krasinski: People's 2024 Sexiest Man Alive