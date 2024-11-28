Left Menu

Delhi's 'Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024': Pioneering Educational Assessment

The Delhi government is set to launch 'Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024', a survey assessing educational progress in India as per NEP 2020, involving students from Classes 3, 6, and 9. Scheduled on December 4, it will be conducted in select government and private schools.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-11-2024 21:45 IST | Created: 28-11-2024 21:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming 'Parakh Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024' will monitor the educational progress of Indian students, with a direction from the Delhi government targeting Classes 3, 6, and 9. This initiative, in line with NEP 2020, aims for comprehensive educational insights.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) specifies that this survey covers a wide spectrum of schools, including government and private institutions. Guidelines have been issued to ensure a smooth execution. Schools will operate on December 4 without other engagements, with attendance enforced for selected students and staff.

Precise measures, as outlined by the DoE, include completion of specific questionnaires by teachers and heads of schools, participation of observers, and provisions for conducive test environments. Notably, special arrangements will be made for students with special needs to ensure fair assessment experiences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

