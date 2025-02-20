Left Menu

Colombia Faces Alarming Deforestation Surge in 2024

Deforestation in Colombia increased by 35% in 2024, totaling 1,070 square kilometers due to loss of biodiversity-rich forests. After a significant drop in 2023, the situation has worsened with environmental funding issues exacerbated by political decisions, heavily impacting the Amazon region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 20:34 IST
Colombia Faces Alarming Deforestation Surge in 2024
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Colombia witnessed a significant surge in deforestation in 2024, with figures showing an increase of 35% compared to the previous year. According to Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, 1,070 square kilometers of forest were lost in the country, infamous for its biodiversity.

Muhamad, who recently resigned, highlighted that the deforestation crisis comes amid frozen environmental funding from the U.S. as part of political maneuvers from former President Donald Trump. This funding freeze will have severe consequences, primarily affecting Colombia's Amazon region.

Despite the previous year's record low deforestation rates, the current situation underscores the ongoing struggles Colombia faces in balancing environmental preservation with various political and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025