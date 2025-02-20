Colombia Faces Alarming Deforestation Surge in 2024

Colombia witnessed a significant surge in deforestation in 2024, with figures showing an increase of 35% compared to the previous year. According to Environment Minister Susana Muhamad, 1,070 square kilometers of forest were lost in the country, infamous for its biodiversity.

Muhamad, who recently resigned, highlighted that the deforestation crisis comes amid frozen environmental funding from the U.S. as part of political maneuvers from former President Donald Trump. This funding freeze will have severe consequences, primarily affecting Colombia's Amazon region.

Despite the previous year's record low deforestation rates, the current situation underscores the ongoing struggles Colombia faces in balancing environmental preservation with various political and economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)