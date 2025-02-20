Deforestation in Colombia Surges in 2024

Deforestation in Colombia surged by 35% in 2024, reaching a total of 1,070 square kilometers (413 square miles), according to Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. This marks a stark contrast to the previous year when deforestation levels hit a 23-year low.

In 2023, Colombia's deforestation was recorded at just over 792 square kilometers, a significant decrease from approximately 1,235 square kilometers in 2022. This rise in deforestation has raised concerns among environmentalists and policymakers alike.

The increase in deforestation comes as a blow to conservation efforts, highlighting the need for stricter environmental regulations and enforcement in the region. The implications of this surge on biodiversity and climate change are profound, demanding urgent attention and action.

