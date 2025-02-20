Left Menu

Deforestation in Colombia Surges in 2024

Colombia experienced a significant increase in deforestation in 2024, with a 35% rise to 1,070 square kilometers compared to the previous year. This contrasts sharply with 2023, where deforestation reached a 23-year low of 792 square kilometers. The increase raises environmental concerns.

Deforestation in Colombia surged by 35% in 2024, reaching a total of 1,070 square kilometers (413 square miles), according to Environment Minister Susana Muhamad. This marks a stark contrast to the previous year when deforestation levels hit a 23-year low.

In 2023, Colombia's deforestation was recorded at just over 792 square kilometers, a significant decrease from approximately 1,235 square kilometers in 2022. This rise in deforestation has raised concerns among environmentalists and policymakers alike.

The increase in deforestation comes as a blow to conservation efforts, highlighting the need for stricter environmental regulations and enforcement in the region. The implications of this surge on biodiversity and climate change are profound, demanding urgent attention and action.

