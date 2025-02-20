BLACKPINK Set for Monumental World Tour in 2024

Iconic K-pop band BLACKPINK is ready to thrill fans worldwide with a highly anticipated world tour, as announced by YG Entertainment. The quartet—Lisa, Rose, Jisoo, and Jennie—will perform in major venues across Asia, the United States, and Europe this summer.

Yang Hyun-suk, the founder of YG Entertainment, hinted in July 2024 about the group's reunion with new music and a global tour. He promised a remarkable comeback for BLACKPINK, underscoring YG's commitment to connecting its artists with their fans globally. BLACKPINK, which climbed to fame with their chart-topping single 'Boombayah' in 2016, continues to dominate the K-pop scene with hits like 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Kill This Love.'

The group made history as the first Korean girl band to perform at Coachella in 2019. After pursuing individual projects, including Jennie's acting debut in HBO's 'The Idol' and Rose's solo album 'Rosie,' BLACKPINK is set to reunite. The tour begins with two shows in South Korea this July before moving to the U.S., concluding in London, where they will be the first K-pop girl band to perform at Wembley Stadium.

