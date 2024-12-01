Left Menu

Himachal's Educational Transformation: Leading the Way with Modern Libraries and Ranking Systems

Himachal Pradesh is set to revolutionize its educational sector by establishing 493 modern libraries at various administrative levels. The state introduces a ranking system for educational institutions and plans to empower college principals. Besides, it focuses on enhancing medical education and improving primary education with English-medium classes in rural areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 01-12-2024 15:04 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 15:04 IST
Himachal Pradesh is embarking on a groundbreaking educational transformation by introducing modern libraries at the district, sub-divisional, and panchayat levels. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the construction of 493 libraries in the first phase, with an investment of Rs 88 crore.

The state is also leading an educational revolution by being the first in India to implement a ranking system for its institutions. This initiative encourages self-assessment, allowing colleges and universities to audit their strengths and weaknesses effectively. Furthermore, the government plans to decentralize educational administration to empower principals with more financial and administrative powers.

Additionally, the state is investing heavily in medical education, promoting the latest technologies with a budget of Rs 500 crores. In primary education, the introduction of English-medium classes from Class 1 aims to benefit rural students significantly. Over the past two years, 15,000 new teaching positions have been created to bolster the educational framework.

