Innovative Minds Shine at CBSE Science Exhibition in Pune

The CBSE Regional Science Exhibition 2024-25, an inspiring showcase of scientific innovation, concluded successfully at Amanora School in Pune. The event witnessed participation from 106 teams representing over 70 schools, all centered around the theme 'Science and Technology for a Sustainable Future'.

The exhibition's inauguration saw the presence of esteemed personalities, including Chief Guest Shri Vishal Solanki, IAS (Retd), who highlighted the significance of scientific temperament among students. The event kickstarted with cultural performances and an impressive Chandrayaan model created by Amanora students, setting the tone for the exhibition.

Projects were showcased by students from Classes VI to XI across various sub-themes such as Food, Health & Hygiene, and Natural Farming. A panel of expert judges selected 15 teams for the National Round, underscoring the exceptional scientific potential within Maharashtra's youth and the strong educational support provided by institutions like Amanora School.

