VISTAS Celebrates Legacy and Laurels at 15th Annual Convocation
Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai celebrated its 15th Annual Convocation, featuring notable personalities such as Shri Om Birla, Pullela Gopichand, and S.J. Suryah. The event highlighted educational excellence and honored key contributors in various fields with honorary doctorates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:55 IST
- India
Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) marked a significant milestone with its 15th Annual Convocation in Chennai.
The ceremony, attended by the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, as chief guest, celebrated the institution's achievements under the guidance of Dr. Ishari Ganesh.
Honorary doctorates were awarded to Pullela Gopichand, S.J. Suryah, and C.K. Kumaravel for their contributions to sports, cinema, and entrepreneurship.
