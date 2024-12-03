Left Menu

VISTAS Celebrates Legacy and Laurels at 15th Annual Convocation

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) in Chennai celebrated its 15th Annual Convocation, featuring notable personalities such as Shri Om Birla, Pullela Gopichand, and S.J. Suryah. The event highlighted educational excellence and honored key contributors in various fields with honorary doctorates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 03-12-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 17:55 IST
VISTAS Celebrates Legacy and Laurels at 15th Annual Convocation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) marked a significant milestone with its 15th Annual Convocation in Chennai.

The ceremony, attended by the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, as chief guest, celebrated the institution's achievements under the guidance of Dr. Ishari Ganesh.

Honorary doctorates were awarded to Pullela Gopichand, S.J. Suryah, and C.K. Kumaravel for their contributions to sports, cinema, and entrepreneurship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

Biden's Unexpected Pardon for Hunter

 United States
2
Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

Presidential Pardon: Biden Grants Clemency to Son

 United States
3
Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

Snooker Legend Terry Griffiths Passes Away at 77

 Global
4
Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concerns

Church Urges El Salvador to Uphold Gold Mining Ban Amid Environmental Concer...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024