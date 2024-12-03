VISTAS Celebrates Legacy and Laurels at 15th Annual Convocation

Vels Institute of Science Technology and Advanced Studies (VISTAS) marked a significant milestone with its 15th Annual Convocation in Chennai.

The ceremony, attended by the Honorable Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, as chief guest, celebrated the institution's achievements under the guidance of Dr. Ishari Ganesh.

Honorary doctorates were awarded to Pullela Gopichand, S.J. Suryah, and C.K. Kumaravel for their contributions to sports, cinema, and entrepreneurship.

