EU Condemns Taliban's Ban on Women's Medical Education in Afghanistan

The European Union condemned the Taliban for restricting women's access to education following reports that they ordered institutions to halt medical courses for women. This action exacerbates the humanitarian crisis and hampers the development of qualified female health professionals in Afghanistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 04-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 04-12-2024 18:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The European Union has strongly criticized the Taliban following reports that the group has ordered both private and public institutions to cease offering medical courses to women and girls in Afghanistan.

Medical education, one of the few educational avenues left for women, is now under threat, a move the EU believes represents a severe violation of human rights.

The World Health Organization has expressed deep concern over the potential long-lasting impact on Afghanistan's healthcare system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

