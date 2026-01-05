Left Menu

Justice Demanded: Human Rights Commission Steps In Over Gurugram Parking Denial

The Haryana Human Rights Commission has intervened after a critically ill man in Gurugram was denied parking rights by society staff. The denial reportedly led to mental harassment and discrimination against the man, who is dependent on regular dialysis, reflecting a violation of human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 05-01-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 13:08 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana Human Rights Commission is investigating a serious complaint from a resident in Gurugram who was denied parking rights by his residential society, despite severe health issues. The Commission reports that this denial has resulted in undue mental and physical hardship.

The complainant, suffering from end-stage renal disease, relies on thrice-weekly dialysis, yet alleges he faced discrimination and harassment from the society's staff. The Commission, led by Member (Judicial) Kuldip Jain, highlights this as a potential violation of Article 21, guaranteeing the right to life with dignity.

Urgent orders have been issued for the Deputy Commissioner and Gurugram's Commissioner of Police to investigate the claims, with the directive to address the resident's urgent needs. Officers must submit detailed reports to the HHRC ahead of the February 18 hearing.

