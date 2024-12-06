Left Menu

Class XII student shoots dead principal in school in MP's Chhatarpur after being scolded; flees

A Class XII student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradeshs Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon after being admonished for coming late, police officials said.He and his classmate from the Arts stream escaped from the spot on the deceaseds scooter, they added.Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said Principal SK Saxena 55 was shot in the head at the entrance of the toilet of Dhamora Government Higher School at around 130pm.Saxena died on the spot.

PTI | Chhatapur | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:20 IST
A Class XII student allegedly shot dead the principal of his school in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Friday afternoon after being admonished for coming late, police officials said.

He and his classmate from the Arts stream escaped from the spot on the deceased's scooter, they added.

Superintendent of Police Agam Jain said Principal SK Saxena (55) was shot in the head at the entrance of the toilet of Dhamora Government Higher School at around 1:30pm.

''Saxena died on the spot. The alleged shooter and his associate fled on the deceased's scooter. Efforts are on to nab both the students,'' Jain informed.

City Superintendent of Police Aman Mishra told PTI only one round was fired from a locally-made pistol, which is yet to be recovered.

He added that more details would be had after X-ray reports of the deceased are received.

''As per initial investigations, the two accused were upset at being scolded for coming late today as well as on earlier occasions,'' said Mishra, who was at the crime spot helming the probe.

Saxena was principal of Dhamora Government Higher School for the past five years, in charge district education officer RP Prajapati said.

A teacher at the institution, Harishankar Joshi, told reporters that Saxena was a ''gem of a person'' and claimed the alleged shooter was a ''notorious lad'' who attended school as per his whims.

''Principal Saxena used to counsel such students. If things did not improve, he would call parents of such students. Saxena had cordial relations with all the staff,'' Joshi added.

Agricultural Resilience: Tackling Disparities and Climate Risks in Global Crop Yields

Malaysia’s Journey: Reducing Poverty While Tackling Unequal Access to Economic Security

Sustainable Transport: Vietnam’s Plan to Electrify Roads and Cut Emissions by 2050

Strengthening Cooperative Financial Institutions for Inclusive Growth and Resilience

