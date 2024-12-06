Left Menu

Youth Congress activists hurl eggs, tomatoes at police during protest in Bhubaneswar

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:21 IST
Odisha Youth Congress activists hurled eggs and tomatoes at police following a scuffle while attempting to gherao the residence of state SC and ST Development Minister here on Friday, officials said.

Holding posters and banners, the activists took out a protest rally, alleging irregularities in the award of tender for the construction of schools for SC, ST students in the state.

As they marched to gherao Minister Nityananda Gond's house, Youth Congress members clashed with police personnel, who prevented them midway.

Police took some of the activists into preventive custody and later released them, officials said.

Youth Congress leader Yashir Nawaz alleged, ''On August 22, CM Mohan Charan Majhi informed the Assembly that a private company engaged for beautification of a pond in Sundargarh district had been blacklisted because it failed to execute the work properly. In October, the government awarded a Rs 300-crore project to the same firm for construction of schools for tribal students.''

