Delhi CM Atishi presents awards to 207 students for excellence

From top doctors to engineers, Indians are excelling in every field. If Indians are leading globally in various fields, why are we still a developing nation

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-12-2024 18:41 IST | Created: 06-12-2024 18:41 IST
Delhi CM Atishi presents awards to 207 students for excellence
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Friday presented 'Excellence in Education Awards' for 2024 to 207 students of Class 10 and Class 12 studying in government and private schools for their outstanding academic achievements.

Addressing the award ceremony at the Thyagaraj Stadium here, Atishi said, ''After witnessing the talent displayed by these students and presenting awards to many of them, it is evident that Delhi has no shortage of talent.'' Extending special recognition to students with special needs, the chief minister said, ''Many students face difficult circumstances, yet these children have shown extraordinary courage and excelled in their Class 10 and 12 examinations.'' Highlighting the achievements of prominent Indians on the global stage, Atishi said, ''Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, and former Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal are all Indians. World Bank President Ajay Banga is also an Indian. From top doctors to engineers, Indians are excelling in every field.'' ''If Indians are leading globally in various fields, why are we still a developing nation? Countries that gained Independence around the same time as India have developed because they prioritised education over infrastructure projects like flyovers and roads,'' she said.

Of the 207 students recognised for their exceptional achievements, 56 were students with special needs.

Additionally, 38 schools were honoured for exemplary management and high attendance.

The School of Special Excellence, Janakpuri, received a special award for recording the highest attendance, while the Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Samaypur was honoured with the 'best school' title.

