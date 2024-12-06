Cabinet gives nod to opening new Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Vidyalayas

The Union Cabinet approved on Friday the opening of 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and 28 new Navodaya Vidyalayas, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said.

It also gave its nod to expanding one Kendriya Vidyalaya.

The opening of these new Kendriya Vidyalayas will provide an opportunity for over 82,000 students to receive affordable and high-quality education across the country.

The total estimated requirement of funds for the establishment of the 85 new Kendriya Vidyalayas and the expansion of one existing Kendriya Vidyalaya is Rs 5,872.08 crore spread over a period of eight years from 2025-26.

As of date, there are 1,256 functional Kendriya Vidyalayas, including three abroad -- Moscow, Kathmandu and Tehran -- and 13.56 lakh students are studying in these schools, an official statement said.

''The administrative structure for implementing the project will require the creation of posts on par with the norms fixed by the samiti for running of one full-fledged Navodaya Vidyalaya (NV) with a capacity of 560 students,'' a statement said.

''Hence, 560 x 28 = 15,680 students would benefit. As per norms in vogue, a full-fledged NV provides employment to 47 people and accordingly, approved 28 Navodaya Vidyalayas will provide direct permanent employment to 1,316 individuals,'' it said. The statement also said that construction and allied activities for creating school infrastructure are likely to generate employment opportunities for many skilled and unskilled workers.

''Due to its residential nature, each Navodaya Vidyalaya will generate opportunities to the local vendors for supply of essential commodities such as food, consumables, furniture, teaching material etc and for local service providers such as barber, tailor cobbler, manpower for housekeeping and security services etc,'' it added.

As of date, there are 661 sanctioned NVs across the country out of which, 653 are functional.

