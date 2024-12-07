Left Menu

Governor Urges Youth to Transform from Job Seekers to Job Creators

Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, during a university convocation, encouraged youth to become job creators, emphasizing continuous learning, the significance of education in moral values, and the contributions of Mahatma Phule to women's education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-12-2024 17:33 IST | Created: 07-12-2024 17:33 IST
Governor Urges Youth to Transform from Job Seekers to Job Creators
In a call to action at a university convocation, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde advised graduates to shift their focus from seeking jobs to creating them. Bagde emphasized the vital role of universities as hubs of knowledge where students should expand their intellectual and entrepreneurial skills.

The Governor highlighted the importance of continuous learning, stating that true education improves life quality. He paid tribute to Mahatma Jyotiba Phule's pioneering efforts in advancing women's education during an era of societal neglect.

Bagde stressed the shared responsibility of government and private sectors in advancing educational standards. He concluded by discussing India's New Education Policy, which strives for non-discriminatory, globally standardized education, with a focus on 'nation first' ideals.

