Tragic Love Story in Kanpur: Youth and Teen Girl Found Dead

A tragic incident unfolded in Kanpur's Dohroo village where a young couple's bodies were discovered in a dilapidated room. Locals were alerted by a foul smell, leading to the grim discovery of the decomposed bodies hanging from the same stole.

Police identified the deceased as potentially being Govind (21) and Khushi Devi (17), who were reported missing since Saturday. The shocking find has unsettled the community and triggered an investigation by Sajeti Police.

Authorities are working to officially confirm the identities. A post-mortem is underway to determine the exact cause of death, adding urgency to an already heart-rending situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)