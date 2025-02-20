Empowering Youth: Vikrant Bhuria Leads Adivasi Congress
The Congress party's organizational shake-up highlights youth and social justice. Vikrant Bhuria, a 40-year-old surgeon, was appointed president of the Adivasi Congress. His leadership is expected to energize and strengthen the party's base among tribal communities, focusing on a generational shift and tribal rights.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In a major organizational shift, the Congress party is emphasizing youth leadership and social justice, evident in the recent appointment of a Youth Congress leader to helm the Adivasi Congress.
Vikrant Bhuria, a surgeon by profession, has been named the new president, marking a strategic move to empower young leaders within the party's ranks.
Ahead of the generational transition, Bhuria, also a tribal leader, is charged with enhancing the party's traction among Adivasi communities, promising renewed focus on tribal rights and representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement