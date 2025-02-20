Empowering Youth: Vikrant Bhuria Leads Adivasi Congress

In a major organizational shift, the Congress party is emphasizing youth leadership and social justice, evident in the recent appointment of a Youth Congress leader to helm the Adivasi Congress.

Vikrant Bhuria, a surgeon by profession, has been named the new president, marking a strategic move to empower young leaders within the party's ranks.

Ahead of the generational transition, Bhuria, also a tribal leader, is charged with enhancing the party's traction among Adivasi communities, promising renewed focus on tribal rights and representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)