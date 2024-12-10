Stalin Calls for Scholarship Income Ceiling Hike for SC, ST, OBC Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the annual family income limit for post and pre-matric scholarships offered to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) students from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Stalin emphasized the necessity of this change, citing the recent increase in income caps for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to Rs 8 lakh. He pointed out that similar adjustments have been made for SC, ST students under schemes like the National Overseas Scholarship and the Top-Class Education Scheme.

The Chief Minister argued that the proposed revision is crucial as the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for SC and ST students remains lower compared to the general population. Increasing the income ceiling would significantly enhance enrolment in higher education among these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)