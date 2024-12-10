Stalin Calls for Scholarship Income Ceiling Hike for SC, ST, OBC Students
Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin urged PM Modi to increase the annual income ceiling for post and pre-matric scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students to Rs 8 lakh. This aligns with the revised ceiling for the EWS category and could boost higher education enrolment for disadvantaged groups.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the annual family income limit for post and pre-matric scholarships offered to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) students from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.
Stalin emphasized the necessity of this change, citing the recent increase in income caps for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to Rs 8 lakh. He pointed out that similar adjustments have been made for SC, ST students under schemes like the National Overseas Scholarship and the Top-Class Education Scheme.
The Chief Minister argued that the proposed revision is crucial as the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for SC and ST students remains lower compared to the general population. Increasing the income ceiling would significantly enhance enrolment in higher education among these communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian Students Flock to US: A Growing Trend in Higher Education
Revolutionizing Kerala's Higher Education: A Global Conclave Approach
E Cape Universities and CGE Host Conference to Tackle GBVF in Higher Education
UGC's Push for Semester System in Higher Education
UGC Unveils Flexibility in Higher Education Admission Norms