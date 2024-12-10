Left Menu

Stalin Calls for Scholarship Income Ceiling Hike for SC, ST, OBC Students

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin urged PM Modi to increase the annual income ceiling for post and pre-matric scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students to Rs 8 lakh. This aligns with the revised ceiling for the EWS category and could boost higher education enrolment for disadvantaged groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-12-2024 15:49 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 15:37 IST
Stalin Calls for Scholarship Income Ceiling Hike for SC, ST, OBC Students
M K Stalin Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to raise the annual family income limit for post and pre-matric scholarships offered to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Class (OBC) students from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 8 lakh.

Stalin emphasized the necessity of this change, citing the recent increase in income caps for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) to Rs 8 lakh. He pointed out that similar adjustments have been made for SC, ST students under schemes like the National Overseas Scholarship and the Top-Class Education Scheme.

The Chief Minister argued that the proposed revision is crucial as the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) for SC and ST students remains lower compared to the general population. Increasing the income ceiling would significantly enhance enrolment in higher education among these communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024