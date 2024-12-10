Left Menu

CUET-UG Exam Revamp: A Shift to Computer-Based Testing by 2025

The CUET-UG exam will transition to a computer-based format from 2025, allowing students to choose any subject regardless of prior study. The exam structure will include a standardized 60-minute duration and will reduce the number of papers and languages offered. Changes aim to enhance reliability and accessibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 10-12-2024 18:47 IST
CUET-UG Exam Revamp: A Shift to Computer-Based Testing by 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant overhaul, the CUET-UG exam will transition to a computer-based testing format from 2025, as announced by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. This change allows students to select subjects irrespective of their class 12 studies, reflecting a shift towards flexible higher education options.

An expert panel from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has reviewed and recommended changes to the exam's structure, including reducing the number of papers from 63 to 37 and eliminating optional questions. The exam duration is standardized to 60 minutes, aiming for uniformity and fairness in evaluation.

The CUET-UG will also streamline its language offerings, cutting down from 33 to 13 languages. Domain-specific subjects have been reduced, ensuring a more focused approach. These revisions are part of an ongoing effort to enhance the exam's reliability and security after technical issues in previous editions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

Trump Threatens North American Trade Tariffs Over Immigration Issues

 United States
2
Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

Tongan Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Tensions

 Australia
3
Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

Alina Habba to Serve as Counselor in Trump's Second Term

 United States
4
Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

Historic Opportunity Amidst Turmoil: The Fall of the Assad Regime

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024