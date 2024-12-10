CUET-UG Exam Revamp: A Shift to Computer-Based Testing by 2025
The CUET-UG exam will transition to a computer-based format from 2025, allowing students to choose any subject regardless of prior study. The exam structure will include a standardized 60-minute duration and will reduce the number of papers and languages offered. Changes aim to enhance reliability and accessibility.
- Country:
- India
In a significant overhaul, the CUET-UG exam will transition to a computer-based testing format from 2025, as announced by UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar. This change allows students to select subjects irrespective of their class 12 studies, reflecting a shift towards flexible higher education options.
An expert panel from the University Grants Commission (UGC) has reviewed and recommended changes to the exam's structure, including reducing the number of papers from 63 to 37 and eliminating optional questions. The exam duration is standardized to 60 minutes, aiming for uniformity and fairness in evaluation.
The CUET-UG will also streamline its language offerings, cutting down from 33 to 13 languages. Domain-specific subjects have been reduced, ensuring a more focused approach. These revisions are part of an ongoing effort to enhance the exam's reliability and security after technical issues in previous editions.
