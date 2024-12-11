SGT University Launches UDAAN to Revolutionize Special Education Landscape

SGT University, an esteemed education institution in the Delhi NCR region, has inaugurated 'UDAAN,' a revolutionary 'School of Experiential Learning' aimed at transforming special education. The center is dedicated to supporting children with unique learning needs, helping them achieve their highest potential.

In a significant event, the university hosted the 'Healthy Athlete Screening,' engaging over 300 special children from 20 special schools. It featured sports competitions like sprints and bocce, part of the Special Olympics, highlighting inclusivity and well-being. Esteemed dignitaries, including those from Special Olympics Bharat and the university's managing trustees, ensured the event's success.

A pivotal Memorandum of Understanding was signed between SGT University and Special Olympics Bharat, focusing on physiotherapeutic services and educational support for special students. This collaboration not only underscores SGT University's commitment to inclusivity but also promises enhanced opportunities for children with special needs to thrive.

(With inputs from agencies.)