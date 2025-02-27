Raksha Mantri Unveils ‘Sashakt Bharat’: MoD’s First Bi-Annual Hindi Magazine Promoting Inclusivity and Patriotism

In a significant step towards promoting Hindi and celebrating the spirit of patriotism, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh released the inaugural edition of the Ministry of Defence’s bi-annual Hindi magazine, ‘Sashakt Bharat,’ at South Block, New Delhi. This magazine serves as a platform for personnel across all ranks of the Ministry to contribute their literary works, including poems on valor, patriotism, and sacrifice, as well as insightful articles on government policies.

The Raksha Mantri commended the Department of Official Language, MoD, for its dedication to advancing Hindi in official communication and creative expression. He emphasized the role of Hindi as a unifying thread that strengthens India’s social and cultural diversity. Stressing the importance of linguistic inclusivity, he encouraged MoD personnel to incorporate Hindi more actively in their daily administrative work.

The objective of ‘Sashakt Bharat’ is to highlight the literary and creative abilities of MoD employees while also fostering a deeper connection with the national language. The magazine is a reflection of inclusivity, bringing together voices from different sections of the ministry to showcase their perspectives and experiences.

The e-version of ‘Sashakt Bharat’ will be accessible on the official Ministry of Defence website (https://mod.gov.in/), ensuring wider reach and engagement.

The launch event was graced by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Sanjay Seth, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh, Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, Secretary (Ex-servicemen Welfare) Dr. Niten Chandra, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D, and Chairman DRDO Dr. Samir V Kamat, along with several other senior officials of MoD.

This initiative reinforces the government’s commitment to language promotion, inclusivity, and acknowledging the sacrifices and dedication of Armed Forces personnel through a creative and intellectual lens.