India Calls for Urgent UNSC Reforms to Ensure Transparency and Inclusivity

India's Ambassador P. Harish pushed for reforms in the UN Security Council, emphasizing transparency in decisions, especially regarding terrorist blacklisting. He highlighted the need for a more inclusive approach and timely action, criticizing the current process as outdated and insufficient for today's global challenges.

Updated: 28-02-2025 07:30 IST
India has called for urgent reforms in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), emphasizing the need for transparency and inclusivity. Ambassador P. Harish criticized the lack of openness in rejecting or delaying requests to blacklist terror entities, labeling it a 'disguised veto.'

Speaking at the Inter-Governmental Negotiations Plenary, Harish underscored the need for the 15-nation Security Council to reform its working methods, from subsidiary bodies' transparency to peacekeeping mandates' execution. He noted the global doubt regarding the UN's capability to address peace and security effectively.

Harish reiterated that UNSC reforms must adopt a holistic approach rather than a piecemeal strategy. He urged the UN membership to ensure that council reforms reflect contemporary global realities, urging a shift from discussions to concrete outcomes to keep pace with today's challenges.

