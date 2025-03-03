Tamil Nadu's Bold Step in Political Inclusivity for Differently-Abled

Amar Seva Sangam, an organization committed to the empowerment of differently-abled individuals, commended Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin for his visionary move to integrate differently-abled persons into municipal corporations across the state. This decision highlights the government's dedication to creating a society that values diversity and equal opportunities.

Chief Minister Stalin's announcement to politically empower people with disabilities positions Tamil Nadu as a pioneer in inclusivity. Nominating differently-abled representatives to local bodies is a landmark decision, reflecting the aspirations of the disability community for greater participation and empowerment across the state.

Statistics from the 2011 Census indicate that approximately 1.6% of Tamil Nadu's population is differently-abled. By recognizing their potential, the government aims to harness this talent pool for societal development. Amar Seva Sangam lauds this initiative as a step towards dismantling long-standing stereotypes, fostering an inclusive society, and ensuring comprehensive implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)