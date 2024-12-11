Left Menu

The Education Crisis in Uganda: Schools, Struggles and Sacrifices

In Uganda, the struggle to pay unregulated school fees often leaves parents feeling helpless, as it impacts their children's future. The World Bank reports that school fees rank high among financial worries, pushing some families to make sacrifices, yet dropout rates remain high in sub-Saharan Africa.

In Uganda, many families face a significant challenge in paying school fees, a financial burden ranking above healthcare and other expenses for 40% of the population. As school fees remain unpredictable, parents like Justine Nangero juggle between emotions and reality to keep their children in school.

The financial struggle is leading to high dropout rates, with figures from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics revealing attendance falls dramatically from grade school to secondary education. With the lack of regulation, many schools demand unpredictable fees, leaving parents in distress and sometimes out of options.

Critics urge the Ugandan government to regulate school fees to protect families from exploitation, but until then, some families resort to desperate measures, like sending children to school without payment and relying on officials' mercy. The situation often worsens for families lacking alternative resources, emphasizing the need for systemic change.

