The Education Crisis in Uganda: Schools, Struggles and Sacrifices

In Uganda, many families face a significant challenge in paying school fees, a financial burden ranking above healthcare and other expenses for 40% of the population. As school fees remain unpredictable, parents like Justine Nangero juggle between emotions and reality to keep their children in school.

The financial struggle is leading to high dropout rates, with figures from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics revealing attendance falls dramatically from grade school to secondary education. With the lack of regulation, many schools demand unpredictable fees, leaving parents in distress and sometimes out of options.

Critics urge the Ugandan government to regulate school fees to protect families from exploitation, but until then, some families resort to desperate measures, like sending children to school without payment and relying on officials' mercy. The situation often worsens for families lacking alternative resources, emphasizing the need for systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)