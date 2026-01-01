Left Menu

Clemency Granted: Mississippi Governor Rights Judicial Wrongs

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has granted clemency to Maurice Taylor, who received an illegal prison sentence far beyond the legal maximum for his crime. Taylor’s brother, Marcus, was also granted clemency earlier this month. Both brothers were sentenced for conspiracy to sell a Schedule III substance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jackson | Updated: 01-01-2026 03:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 03:00 IST
In a significant move towards justice, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announced clemency for Maurice Taylor, who was serving an unlawfully extended prison sentence. The case has drawn attention as Taylor's brother, Marcus, was also granted clemency earlier, both having pleaded guilty to conspiracy to sell a Schedule III drug.

In 2015, the Taylor brothers accepted plea deals for selling hydrocodone acetaminophen, a pain reliever for severe conditions. Despite the maximum penalty for such an offense being five years, Maurice and Marcus received sentences of 20 and 15 years, respectively.

Governor Reeves emphasized the importance of correcting such miscarriages of justice, noting that Maurice's legal team recently submitted case documents to his office. Following legal intervention, the order mandates Maurice Taylor's release within five days, ensuring justice prevails.

