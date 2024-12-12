Left Menu

Pioneering Empowerment: PowerGrid's CSR Boost to Gurugram Girls College

PowerGrid and Gurugram District Administration signed an MoU to develop Government Girls College in Gurugram. The Rs 20 crore initiative, part of PowerGrid's CSR, aims to enhance infrastructure and educational opportunities for girls, aligning with Haryana's educational development agenda for 2047.

Updated: 12-12-2024 22:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 22:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An MoU was signed between PowerGrid and the Gurugram District Administration on Thursday to initiate development projects at a local girls college, officials confirmed.

This collaboration, worth over Rs 20 crore, is part of PowerGrid's CSR strategy to upgrade Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurugram.

The agreement was finalized by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar and PowerGrid's General Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the role of educational development in achieving national growth by 2047 and praised corporate contributions through CSR.

He emphasized the state's successful efforts like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, advocating for ongoing collaboration between corporate and government bodies. Yatindra Dwivedi from PowerGrid stated the initiative would empower girls in Gurugram with better educational facilities, contributing to women's empowerment and community benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

