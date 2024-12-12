Pioneering Empowerment: PowerGrid's CSR Boost to Gurugram Girls College
PowerGrid and Gurugram District Administration signed an MoU to develop Government Girls College in Gurugram. The Rs 20 crore initiative, part of PowerGrid's CSR, aims to enhance infrastructure and educational opportunities for girls, aligning with Haryana's educational development agenda for 2047.
- Country:
- India
An MoU was signed between PowerGrid and the Gurugram District Administration on Thursday to initiate development projects at a local girls college, officials confirmed.
This collaboration, worth over Rs 20 crore, is part of PowerGrid's CSR strategy to upgrade Government Girls College in Sector 14, Gurugram.
The agreement was finalized by Deputy Commissioner Ajay Kumar and PowerGrid's General Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra. Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini highlighted the role of educational development in achieving national growth by 2047 and praised corporate contributions through CSR.
He emphasized the state's successful efforts like Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, advocating for ongoing collaboration between corporate and government bodies. Yatindra Dwivedi from PowerGrid stated the initiative would empower girls in Gurugram with better educational facilities, contributing to women's empowerment and community benefits.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PowerGrid
- Gurugram
- MoU
- CSR
- education
- infrastructure
- girls college
- Haryana
- empowerment
- women
ALSO READ
First New Charter School in NZ to Open in 2025: A Milestone in Educational Reform
Panduit Corp. Expands Infrastructure with New Monterrey Facility
Bhopal: A New Frontier in Global Education
Amity University: A Benchmark in Happiness-Inducing Education
Africa Must Overcome Infrastructure Challenges to Harness Benefits of AI, Says Expert at 2024 African Economic Conference