Delhi's Education Revolution: Bridging Dreams with Equal Opportunities

In a landmark announcement, Delhi chief minister Atishi declared that children in the capital's government schools are now receiving equal opportunities to broaden their horizons. This statement followed her interaction with 30 students who attended an advanced French course in Paris.

The students, selected from government schools, participated in the program between November 5 and 15 at Alliance Francaise. Atishi, accompanied by AAP leader Manish Sisodia, emphasized the significance of this initiative, particularly for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

This collaboration, organized by the French Embassy in India, represents a partnership between the AAP government and Alliance Francaise. It aims to uplift first-generation school-goers by integrating advanced French language education into Delhi's schools, signaling a bold educational revolution for the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)