Left Menu

Crackdown on Unauthorized Private Tuition in Anantnag

The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have prohibited government teachers from conducting private tuition. A circular issued warns teaching staff against engaging in unauthorized coaching, emphasizing potential disciplinary action for violations, as it breaches service conduct rules. Monitoring committees will oversee compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 17-12-2024 21:27 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 21:27 IST
Crackdown on Unauthorized Private Tuition in Anantnag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a decisive move, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have prohibited government teachers from engaging in private tuition, aiming to uphold educational integrity.

A circular by the chief education officer cautions teaching staff against unauthorized employment in coaching centers, highlighting that violations could lead to disciplinary action under the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Service Conduct Rules, 1971.

To ensure compliance, zonal-level monitoring committees are tasked with maintaining vigilance and promptly reporting deviations, safeguarding the directives' effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024