Crackdown on Unauthorized Private Tuition in Anantnag
The authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have prohibited government teachers from conducting private tuition. A circular issued warns teaching staff against engaging in unauthorized coaching, emphasizing potential disciplinary action for violations, as it breaches service conduct rules. Monitoring committees will oversee compliance.
In a decisive move, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district have prohibited government teachers from engaging in private tuition, aiming to uphold educational integrity.
A circular by the chief education officer cautions teaching staff against unauthorized employment in coaching centers, highlighting that violations could lead to disciplinary action under the Jammu and Kashmir Employees Service Conduct Rules, 1971.
To ensure compliance, zonal-level monitoring committees are tasked with maintaining vigilance and promptly reporting deviations, safeguarding the directives' effectiveness.
