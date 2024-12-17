Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wisconsin School: Unraveling the Motives Behind a Rare Female-Perpetrated Shooting

A 15-year-old girl, Natalie Rupnow, opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in Wisconsin, killing a student and teacher before taking her own life. Investigators are examining potential motives, including online presence and documents. Female-perpetrated shootings are rare, comprising only 3% of U.S. mass shootings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:37 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:37 IST
Tragedy Strikes Wisconsin School: Unraveling the Motives Behind a Rare Female-Perpetrated Shooting
Shooting

A tragic shooting occurred at Abundant Life Christian School in Madison, Wisconsin, where a 15-year-old girl, Natalie Rupnow, took the lives of a fellow student and a teacher before committing suicide. Police are closely examining her online presence and personal connections to understand the motive behind this rare case of a female-perpetrated school shooting.

According to data from the K-12 School Shooting Database, incidents involving female shooters are exceedingly rare, accounting for only 107 out of 2,610 cases since 1966. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes mentioned investigators are looking into a possible manifesto posted online, along with checking her phone and computer records.

This case adds to the 322 school shootings recorded this year alone, with calls for stronger gun laws continuing to grow among American voters. However, political action remains limited due to constitutional protections for gun ownership in the United States.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024